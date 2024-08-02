Campaign Reports $139 Million Fundraising Total for July

The Trump campaign announced it raised nearly $139 million in July, bringing its cash on hand to $327 million. The campaign notes strong fundraising momentum from donors at various levels. Meanwhile, Trump’s running mate, Senator JD Vance, addressed questions about his readiness to assume the presidency if needed. Vance emphasized his qualifications and experience but agreed with Trump’s assertion that most voters are primarily focused on the presidential candidate rather than the vice presidential nominee. Trump and Vance are scheduled to appear together at an event in Atlanta tomorrow.