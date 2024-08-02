Celebrate National Water Balloon Day, Ice Cream Sandwich Day, and International Beer Day with Fun Facts

Friday, August 2, 2024, brings a mix of fun and quirky celebrations, including National Water Balloon Day, National Ice Cream Sandwich Day, and International Beer Day. These celebrations are perfect for summer, offering chances to cool off with water balloons or indulge in a classic ice cream treat. In honor of International Beer Day, today's pop quiz included questions about beer logos and innovations. The Heineken logo's "smiling" E's represent friendliness, and the Guinness "widget" releases nitrogen to give the beer a creamy consistency. Join the festivities by enjoying these activities and sharing fun trivia with friends!