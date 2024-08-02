Celebrating Marine Moms!

We celebrate the 85th anniversary of Palm Springs with a mini pet costume contest thanks to our friends at the Palm Springs Animal Shelter. Chloe learns to make cocktails at Café La Hefa’s new Airstream Bar in their outdoor garden. We explore the Palm Springs Art Museum during their free admission Thursdays. Marine Moms (including Chloe) are celebrated at the event We Care: Marine Family Event by Assistance League of Coachella Valley. For world art day, we learn about Art in the park in the dark and the interactive elements on offer.