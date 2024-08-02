PS Unwrapped
Cheezit Pitstop!
We make a pit stop in Joshua Tree at the popup Cheezit Stop to refuel on cheesy treats. Back on the road we take another high octane lap around the BMW performance center. The Rowan hotel lets us sample their new bar bites menu while DJ Mod Girl provides the beats. The Valley Girl PSP closes out the day by helping us plan the perfect weekend staycation.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 2, 2024
palm springspalm springs unwrappedps unwrappedunwrapped
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...