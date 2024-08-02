Chloe Gets A Polo Lesson!

Chloe is back for a fourth season of Palm Springs Unwrapped! She gets an in-depth polo lesson at the Polo Grounds in Palm Springs, and learns all about their third annual event happening with Agua Caliente Casino. We talk to accomplished film and stage actor about his new show "Selected Shorts" coming to the Mccallum theatre. Finally, we take a trip to La Quinta and explore all the art on main street, chatting to local artists about their pieces for sale.