PS Unwrapped
Chloe Learns How To Drive Stick!
Chloe learns how to drive a stick shift at the BMW performance center. We grab a bite at one of the top rated restaurants in Thousand Palms, It’s A Wrap. Looking for some exciting nightlife, we check out newly opened Reforma and all they have to offer. Finally, we talk with anchor Olivia Sandusky about the upcoming Ronald Mcdonald House Gala.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 2, 2024
palm springspalm springs unwrappedps unwrappedunwrapped
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...