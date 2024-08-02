PS Unwrapped
Chloe On The Job!
We kick off the show celebrating Chloe’s pregnancy with a baby shower, celebrating with our NBC Palm Springs friends and viewers like you! After her party, we put Chloe to work learning how Brandini makes their iconic toffee from start to finish. She learns the entire process from taking poured toffee fresh off the hot table to packaging their toffee tasty popcorn.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 2, 2024
