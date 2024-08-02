PS Unwrapped
Chloe Races Her Dad!
On the season finale of Palm Springs Unwrapped, we got out with a bang. We learn to drive in VR at the BMW performance center, in a real car! Chloe takes on her dad in a head to head race on track and in the virtual world. The Palm Springs Art Museum gives us a tour of the Albert Fray house and talks all about his collection featured at the museum.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 2, 2024
palm springspalm springs unwrappedps unwrappedunwrapped
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...