Chloe's New Baby Gender Reveal!

In this episode of Palm Springs Unwrapped, Chloe delves into the vibrant events and art scene of the Coachella Valley. Highlighting the Industrial Strength Broadway show at McCallum Theater, which resurrects forgotten corporate musicals, and Intersect Palm Springs, a gathering of diverse artists from across the country, Chloe explores the unique cultural offerings and interviews key figures involved in these events. Stick around for a bonus – Chloe finally reveals the gender of her new baby!