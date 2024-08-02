PS Unwrapped
Clear The Shelters Event!
Chloe visits Boozehounds and learns all about their mission to serve great food for people and pets alike. They even partnered with the Palm Springs Animal Shelter with the event clear the shelters, to help find forever homes for all the animals available for adoption. Circe Du Soleil comes to town with their touring show Corteo. We chat about the unique experience of watching the show from either side of the stage.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 2, 2024
