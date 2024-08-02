Coachella Valley Animal Commission Meeting Highlights

At the latest Coachella Valley Animal Commission meeting, residents and animal advocates pushed for reduced shelter euthanasia rates and more affordable spay and neuter services. Key figures such as Riverside County CEO Jeff Wagon and Supervisor Manuel Perez attended. Public comments included calls for more capacity at the 1000 Palms shelter and the resignation of Director Erin Gettis. The commission unanimously voted to hold meetings bi-monthly until progress is made. Concerns were raised about media access and transparency, with the next meeting scheduled for October.