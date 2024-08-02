PS Unwrapped
Eating And Shopping In The Valley!
This week we’re in full vacation mode, that means two things: eating and shopping. It’s national outlet shopping day so we head out to the Desert Hills Cabazon Outlet to get our shop on! It also happens to be restaurant week in the valley so we sample all the great eats on offer. We even manage to squeeze in some time to visit Palm Springs Grip and Lighting again to do a mini photo shoot.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 2, 2024
palm springspalm springs unwrappedps unwrappedunwrapped
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...