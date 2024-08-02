Excessive Heat Warning Issued for Coachella Valley as Temperatures Climb

The Coachella Valley is set to experience a scorching weekend, with an excessive heat warning in place from Saturday through Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to soar between 114 and 118 degrees, with high humidity levels due to southeasterly winds. While Friday will see highs around 110 degrees, mountain thunderstorms may develop, though the valley itself will remain dry. As high pressure strengthens over the Southwest, expect mostly sunny skies and intense heat. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and take precautions against the extreme temperatures.