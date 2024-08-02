Excessive Heat Watch Issued as Rancho Mirage Faces Record Temperatures

Cloud coverage and recent rain are being overshadowed by an excessive heat watch that extends through the weekend. The Coachella Valley is expected to experience highs in the mid to high 110s, with today’s forecasted high reaching 107 degrees. This trend continues a record-setting July, which saw an average temperature of 100 degrees, surpassing last year's record of 98.5 degree The combination of a low-pressure system moving in from Mexico and a high-pressure system near the Four Corners is expected to bring muggy, hot, and humid conditions over the next few days. Temperatures will remain in the triple digits across most areas, with a notable exception in cooler spots like Big Bear. For those looking to escape the heat, exploring cooler regions might be a welcome relief. The seven-day forecast predicts persistent high temperatures, with Friday hitting 112 degrees and Saturday reaching a scorching 118 degrees.