Experts Warn Against Misinformation on Sunscreen and Sun Exposure Spread by Social Media Influencers

As potentially the hottest year on record unfolds, experts warn against misinformation spread by social media influencers regarding sun protection. False claims undermine sunscreen's safety and efficacy, leading to widespread misconceptions. A survey by the Orlando Health Cancer Institute found that many young adults mistakenly believe sunscreen is harmful or that hydration prevents sunburn. Medical experts emphasize the importance of using sunscreen to prevent skin cancer, particularly melanoma, which is increasingly common among younger people.