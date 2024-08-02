Former Bookmaker Mathew Bowyer Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges

Mathew Bowyer, a former bookmaker who took bets for Major League Baseball players and other clients, has agreed to a plea deal. Bowyer will plead guilty to charges including operating an unlawful gambling business, money laundering, and filing a false tax return. His operation involved up to 700 bettors, including professional and former minor league baseball players. Ipe Mitsuharu Otani, a former interpreter, was among the bettors and pled guilty to bank fraud and filing a false tax return in June. Bowyer is set to be sentenced on August 9th and faces up to 10 years in federal prison for the money laundering charge alone.