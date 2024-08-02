Fourth Of July Bash!

We start Fourth of July with a bang over at the Agua Caliente casino exploring the festivities they have available. We even preview their hotdog eating contest by pitting anchors Tim and Olivia against one another to see who can scarf down the most dogs. Chloe tries out for Charlotte’s Web Jr. at the Rancho Mirage Library during their auditions. She receives mixed reviews. Not done with the theatre, Chloe heads over to the CV Repertory theatre to hear all about their Summer Programming and Cabaret Series.