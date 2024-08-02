Honoring Our Veterans

We test Chloe’s fear of heights at Arts Flying aerial camp. We then travel to ironwood country club to honor our veterans with their 12th annual Military appreciation day. Fit and 42 whips us into shape for the 4x4x48 event that benefits Shelter From the Storm. We get some hand crafted bites from Agua Caliente’s Cafe 111 Chef’s table experience. Local cook Gwen Lamon drops by to teach us how to make a healthy and delicious garbanzo salad.