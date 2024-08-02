Military Athletes Represent Team USA at the Olympics

A subset of Team USA’s 594 athletes are also military members, highlighting the intersection of service and sport. Among them is Captain Samantha "Sammy" Sullivan, a West Point graduate and rugby player, who continues her family's military legacy while competing in the Olympics. The military supports these athletes through various programs, and their experiences on the field often translate to skills used in combat. The tradition of soldier-athletes dates back decades, with notable examples like the Marine who caused a major Olympic upset in 1964. These athletes embody a unique dual commitment, representing the United States both as Olympians and defenders of the nation. Currently, the U.S. leads the medal count with 37, followed by France and China.