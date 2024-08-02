PS Unwrapped
Modernism Week!
We kick off our show back at the Date Festival, experiencing all of the fun and festive activities on offer. Modernism week is back in the valley and we get to tour one of the unique homes featured. Not done with Modernism, we go to H3K’s bash at another beautiful Modernism home. Chloe drives away as she puts the petal to the metal at the BMW performance center.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 2, 2024
palm springspalm springs unwrappedps unwrappedunwrapped
