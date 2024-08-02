PS Unwrapped
Mother's Day Special!
We put Chloe to work on mother’s day at Ben and Jerry’s, serving sweet treats to moms around the valley. We stop in for some brunch at the Maleza for their new Baja drinks and brunch. Chloe treats herself to a special spa day at the luxurious spa at Séc-he. We end the show with a special message to our moms from all of us here at NBC Palm Springs.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 2, 2024
