Netflix Unveils 'Squid Game' Season 2 Release Date and Britney Spears Biopic Announced

Netflix has announced that the second season of "Squid Game" will premiere on December 26, accompanied by a teaser video. The survival thriller set in Seoul, South Korea, continues to captivate audiences as contestants play deadly games for a cash prize. Additionally, Universal is developing a biopic based on Britney Spears' memoir, The Woman in Me. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film will explore the life of the pop star, with Spears expressing excitement about the project.