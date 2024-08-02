NFL Wins Ruling as Judge Overturns $4.7 Billion Jury Verdict

The National Football League expressed relief after a California judge overturned a jury verdict that would have required the league to pay over $4.7 billion in damages. The case, dating back to 2015, involved the NFL Sunday Ticket package, which allows fans to watch games outside their home markets by purchasing access to a bundle of games. Plaintiffs argued that this practice forced them to pay more for out-of-market games when they only wanted to watch a single team. The judge ruled that the jury's damage award was based on speculation rather than concrete evidence.