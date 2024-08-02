Palm Springs Unified School District Prepares for New School Year with Enhanced Programs and Tips for Families

As the Palm Springs Unified School District gears up for the new academic year starting August 7th, preparations are in full swing. From hiring new staff and upgrading equipment to refining nutrition services, the district is focused on creating a successful and enriching environment for students. Key initiatives include testing new menu items based on student feedback, installing digital menu boards, and deploying new food carts across campuses to ensure no student goes hungry. Additionally, professional development for teachers includes conscious education training to align with district goals and enhance lesson planning. For families, plan on commuting through construction-related delays, allowing extra time for pick-up, striving for consistent attendance, and maintaining open communication with teachers. These efforts aim to support student success and foster a positive start to the 2024-2025 school year.