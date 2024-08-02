News
Palm Springs Unified School District Prepares for New School Year with Enhancements
Students and teachers in Palm Springs Unified School District return to school on August 7th. Preparations include hiring staff, upgrading equipment, and testing new menu items to enhance nutrition services. Professional development is ongoing to align staff with district initiatives. Families are encouraged to plan for construction delays, prioritize attendance, and maintain strong communication with teachers to ensure a successful school year.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 2, 2024
Palm Springs Unified School DistrictPSUSDschool year preparationsnutrition servicesprofessional developmentattendancecommunicationstudent success
