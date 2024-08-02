PS Unwrapped
Perfomances In The Valley!
Famed lounge singers Betty and Bruce drop by to talk about their show at Oscar’s. There are plays aplenty as the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater is putting on "James and the Giant Peach" and Palm Canyon Theatre is starting their run of "Intro the Woods". Kimber closes us out by taking us to the Flannery exchange for a percolating cup at Café La Hefa.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 2, 2024
palm springspalm springs unwrappedps unwrappedunwrapped
