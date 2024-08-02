President Biden Announces Release of Four Americans from Russian Detention

In a groundbreaking development, President Biden has confirmed a historic prisoner swap with Russia, resulting in the release of four American citizens, including Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich. The individuals were unjustly imprisoned by Russian authorities and sentenced under questionable legal proceedings. The swap marks a significant diplomatic achievement and brings relief to their families, who were able to connect with their loved ones in the Oval Office earlier today. The freed Americans are currently en route to the United States, with their arrival expected tonight. Among the released prisoners, Gershkovich has made a notable request to Vladimir Putin, adding an intriguing twist to this high-profile international negotiation. Stay tuned to NBC Palm Springs for the latest updates on this developing story and Gershkovich surprising appeal.