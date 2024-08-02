Record Heat and Rain Expected in Coachella Valley as Monsoonal Moisture Arrives

Live from Rancho Mirage, we are seeing cloud coverage and recent rainfall in the desert, with more rain likely in mountain and high desert areas. An excessive heat watch is in effect through the weekend, with temperatures in the Coachella Valley expected to reach the mid to high 110s. Today’s high is 107°F, below the record of 123°F set in 1993. July set a new record for average temperature at 100°F, surpassing last year’s 98.5°F. A low-pressure system from Mexico and a high-pressure system near the Four Corners are bringing monsoonal moisture, causing hot and humid conditions. Tonight’s lows include Thousand Palms at 88°F and Big Bear at 51°F. Tomorrow, expect triple-digit highs in most areas, with humidity making it feel even warmer. The seven-day forecast predicts temperatures up to 118°F and humid conditions persisting.