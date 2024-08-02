PS Unwrapped
Revivals Re-does Our Set!
We get into the St Patty’s days’ spirit teaching you how to make some festive cocktails. Chloe flies high with the Caballero Brothers Circus that’s coming to town. Special Correspondent Kimber tells us all about the Rock The Park event in downtown Palm Springs. Finally, Steve Henke from DAP Health shows us how he redesigned the Unwrapped set using new and old finds from Revivals.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 2, 2024
