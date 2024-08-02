Public Safety
Riverside County Confirms First Human West Nile Virus Case of the Year
Riverside County health officials have confirmed the county's first human infection of West Nile virus this year. The patient, a youth, has been hospitalized but is expected to recover fully. This marks the third West Nile virus case in California this year, with two previous cases reported in central and northern regions last month. The virus, carried by mosquitoes, can be fatal. Local vector control districts have been actively spraying areas of the valley to prevent further transmission.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 2, 2024
