PS Unwrapped
Rum Month At Tommy Bahama!
It’s a day at the beach as we take some time at the Tommy Bahama store and restaurant. Chloe shops that iconic floral patterned fashion and even finds some dresses to boot! It’s rum month up at the Marlin bar, so we sample some rum themed cocktails and deserts. The incomparable Dreamboats are back in the studio! We catch up, play games, and of course listen to an incredible performance.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 2, 2024
palm springspalm springs unwrappedps unwrappedunwrapped
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...