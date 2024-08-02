Take A Bite Of Taste Of Tennis!

Marvin’s Magic Theatre works their magic for a fundraiser for the Animal Rescue of California. As the sun sets we hit the town for Taste Of Tennis and eat our fill of local fare. We get a look at Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre’s production of "Beauty and The Beast". Chloe goes off road at Big Wheels tours taking a trek through the desert. Finally, we blow up at Funtastik Balloons and Party Rentals.