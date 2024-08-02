PS Unwrapped
Taking A Bite Of Yum Food Fest!
Today we get a taste of Yum Food Fest coming to the Valley. The Budweiser Clydesdales visit the desert. Kimber takes us on an international shopping trip at Wabi Sabi in Palm Springs. Finally, the Palm Springs Show stops by to tell us all about their partnership with DAP Health to promote Dining Out For Life this year and how you can support just by grabbing a bite.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 2, 2024
palm springspalm springs unwrappedps unwrappedunwrapped
