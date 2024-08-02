PS Unwrapped
Tropical Holiday!
Tommy Bahama takes us on a tour of their store, showing us all of their holiday gifts and tropical fits. They even let us sample some of their incredible cocktails and food options. Palm Canyon Theatre Works some Christmas magic with their production of "Elf The Musical". We take to the sky to see the desert from a whole new perspective in a Helicopter Tour. Finally, we visit El Paseo jewelers to find that perfect holiday gift.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 2, 2024
