Trump Doubles Down on Controversial Remarks About Kamala Harris's Heritage

Former President Donald Trump is intensifying his controversial comments regarding Vice President Kamala Harris’s racial identity, despite calls from fellow Republicans to shift focus. Trump previously claimed Harris was promoting her Indian heritage while ignoring her Black identity, a statement he reiterated in a social media post. Harris has mostly ignored the remarks, while Trump's running mate, JD Vance, attempted to reframe the comments. Trump also responded to a new Democratic attack describing the Republican ticket as "weird," asserting his own normalcy in a radio interview.