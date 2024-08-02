U.S. Secures Release of Four Americans in Historic Prisoner Swap with Russia

In a historic prisoner swap with Russia, four Americans, including three U.S. citizens and one green card holder, have been released and are on their way back to the United States. President Biden announced the news, emphasizing that these individuals were unjustly imprisoned in Russia after being convicted in show trials. The families of Evan Gershowitz, Paul Whelan, and the two others spoke with the released detainees from the Oval Office this morning. The freed Americans are now en route to the U.S., and further details, including a surprising request from Evan Gershowitz to Vladimir Putin, will be shared by Lester Holt at 6:30 PM on NBC Palm Springs.