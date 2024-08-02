We Get Four Fabolous Uncles!

Tiktok stars "Old Gays" give us an inside look at their new book "My Four Fabulous Uncles" exploring understanding one another and ourselves. Kimber lets us take home a piece of Palm Springs at Destination PSP with their unique midcentury treasures. Palm Springs Grip and Lighting shows us how to make our Hollywood dreams come true with their well-stocked studio. We go back in time to the Museum of Ancient Wonders in Cathedral City. Kamari close us out with a taste of true soul food from Mica’s Soul Kitchen.