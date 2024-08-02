PS Unwrapped

We Go Under The Velvet Rope!

Chloe relaxes at David Rios’ newest boutique hotel: Under The Velvet Rope. We get a tour of some of the specially themed rooms. Friend of the show Steve Henke drops by to chat about Dining Out For Life yet again and how eating a meal out with friends, could be charity work benefitting DAP health. Chloe MC’s a baby shower celebrating over 25 marine moms in the valley.

By: NBC Palm Springs

August 2, 2024

palm springspalm springs unwrappedps unwrappedunwrapped
Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...