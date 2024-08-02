PS Unwrapped
We Go Under The Velvet Rope!
Chloe relaxes at David Rios’ newest boutique hotel: Under The Velvet Rope. We get a tour of some of the specially themed rooms. Friend of the show Steve Henke drops by to chat about Dining Out For Life yet again and how eating a meal out with friends, could be charity work benefitting DAP health. Chloe MC’s a baby shower celebrating over 25 marine moms in the valley.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 2, 2024
