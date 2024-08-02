We Take A Shot In The Dark!

We head to the high desert and explore the artist and exhibits that inhabit the unique desert landscape. Back in the valley we stop by Indian Wells country club for their nighttime event Shots in The Night. At the driving range former D1 golfer Talia schools Chloe on getting that long drive. Things get hardboiled over at the Palm Springs cultural center for their Film Noir Festival. Finally, musician Steven Skeels visits the studio to promote his new Fuschia Blue Album.