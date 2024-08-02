We're Back!

The NBC Palm Springs team toss around the pigskin to kick off the new season. Our first stop on the new season is TKB, one of the most well-known restaurants in the valley. We get the scoop on their history and sample some of their delicious food. We get a sneak peak of Circe Du Soleil’s touring show, "Corteo". We talk all about those big brutish monster trucks designed after tiny toys, looking at the Hotwheels Monster Truck show. We finish our show talking all about wellness at the Body Deli.