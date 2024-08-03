Aerosmith Announces Retirement from Touring Due to Steven Tyler's Vocal Cord Injury

Aerosmith has announced their retirement from touring, citing lead singer Steven Tyler's vocal cord injury as the reason. Tyler fractured his larynx last September, leading to the cancellation of their farewell tour dates. The band, known for hits like "Dream On," "Love in an Elevator," and "Janie's Got a Gun," has decided to step back after a storied career, including winning four Grammys and being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001. Additionally, Tom Cruise is set to make an appearance at the closing ceremony of the Paris Summer Olympics on August 11th, where the Olympic flag will be handed over to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass as the city prepares to host the 2028 Summer Games.