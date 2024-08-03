Barbie Con Takes Over Palm Desert and Mariah Carey Announces Christmas Tour!

The Agua Caliente Entertainment Report highlights the Barbie Con convention happening in Palm Desert this weekend at the JW Marriott Resort. With tickets priced at $10 for adults and free entry for kids under 12, the event features unique Barbie creations, including a showcase of rare dolls like the Barbie and Ken Blue Sapphire edition. The convention also offers workshops on creating miniature mid-century items for Barbie dream houses. Additionally, Mariah Carey announced her upcoming Christmas tour, kicking off at Acrisure Arena on November 13. Ticket pre-sales begin August 6, with general sales starting August 9 at 10 AM on LiveNation.com.