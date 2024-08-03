Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna Honored with New Statue; Olympic Updates from NBC Palm Springs

NBC Palm Springs sports desk host Tim O'Brien reports that a new statue of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna has been unveiled outside Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The private ceremony took place on August 2nd, a date chosen for its significance: Kobe wore jersey number 8, and Gianna wore number 2. The statue will be revealed to the public tomorrow. In Olympic news, Xander Schauffele leads with a 5-under 66, tied at 11 under with Tommy Fleetwood and Hideki Matsuyama. Scotty Scheffler is tied for 10th with a 6-under after a round of 69. Catch Olympic coverage of tennis, golf, basketball, soccer, swimming, and track and field all weekend on NBC Palm Springs, with recaps at 7:30 PM.