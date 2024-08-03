Phoenix Faces Deadly Heat Wave with Record Temperatures and Rising Fatalities

Phoenix, Arizona, is grappling with relentless high temperatures and a rising death toll as excessive heat warnings continue throughout the summer. Last year, 645 people died in Maricopa County due to heat-related causes, prompting the city to equip ambulances and fire trucks with body bags and ice. The most vulnerable populations, including the young, elderly, and homeless, are at the greatest risk. Mayor Kate Gallego emphasizes the urgent need for solutions like affordable housing, addiction support, and cooling centers. Phoenix is also investing in urban tree planting and shade equity to combat extreme heat in the long term.