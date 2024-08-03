Scorching Heat Wave Hits the Valley: Excessive Heat Warning in Effect Through Tuesday

Prepare for a hot and humid weekend with an excessive heat warning from Saturday through Tuesday, possibly extending further. Today's high is 110°F, slightly above the normal 108°F, with a record high of 119°F set in 1946. Tomorrow, temperatures will soar due to a low-pressure system on the coast and high pressure to the east, creating monsoonal moisture. Tonight's lows are 84°F in Thousand Palms, 79°F in Cabazon, and a cool 72°F in Big Bear. Tomorrow's highs will reach triple digits across the board, with 116°F in Cathedral City. Expect a warm start to the morning with temperatures at 91°F by 7 AM and 102°F by 9 AM. The seven-day forecast shows peak heat at 117°F on Sunday, with only slight cooling afterward and high overnight lows.