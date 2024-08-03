Public Safety
Tragedy at Baker Beach: San Francisco Couple's Dog Killed by Coyotes
A San Francisco couple experienced a heartbreaking incident when their dog was killed by a pack of coyotes near the Golden Gate Bridge at Baker Beach. Justin Rivard recounted the horror of the attack, where five coyotes appeared suddenly and snatched their dog, Peter, despite efforts to save him. The National Park Service, which monitors the beach, has signs warning about coyotes and plans to increase the number of warnings to prevent future tragedies.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 3, 2024
