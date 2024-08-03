U.S. Reinforces Military Presence in Middle East Amid Iranian Threats

The United States is enhancing its military presence in the Middle East in response to potential Iranian retaliation following the assassination of a senior Hamas leader in Tehran. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered the USS Abraham Lincoln strike group to replace the USS Theodore Roosevelt strike group in the region. Additional destroyers and cruisers capable of ballistic missile defense, along with a fighter squadron, will be deployed to the Middle East and the Mediterranean Sea. These moves come as Iran has vowed to attack Israel.