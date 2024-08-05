Entertainment Report
Agua Caliente Entertainment Report: Summer Box Office Slump Hits AMC Theaters
AMC Theaters experienced a significant drop in revenue during the three months ending in June, with earnings falling nearly 24% from $1.35 billion last year to just over $1 billion this year. Poor performances from films like Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and The Fall Guy contributed to the decline, alongside the impact of last year's Hollywood strike. However, AMC is optimistic about upcoming releases, with sequels to Gladiator and Joker, as well as the highly anticipated Wicked, expected to drive box office success.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 5, 2024
AMC Theatersrevenue dropsummer moviesbox office slumpFuriosa: A Mad Max SagaThe Fall GuyHollywood strikeGladiator sequelJoker sequelWickedentertainment report.
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...