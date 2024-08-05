Agua Caliente Entertainment Report: Summer Box Office Slump Hits AMC Theaters

AMC Theaters experienced a significant drop in revenue during the three months ending in June, with earnings falling nearly 24% from $1.35 billion last year to just over $1 billion this year. Poor performances from films like Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and The Fall Guy contributed to the decline, alongside the impact of last year's Hollywood strike. However, AMC is optimistic about upcoming releases, with sequels to Gladiator and Joker, as well as the highly anticipated Wicked, expected to drive box office success.