Celebrate National Oyster Day and More: Fun Facts and Trivia for August 5th

Today, August 5th, is brimming with unique celebrations and interesting trivia. It's National Oyster Day, a perfect excuse to enjoy oysters in stews, soups, or with a mignonette sauce. Did you know only one in 10,000 oysters produces a pearl? It's also International Traffic Light Day, marking the installation of the world's first electric traffic light in Cleveland, Ohio, 110 years ago. Additionally, we celebrate Work Like a Dog Day, emphasizing dedication and hard work, and National Underwear Day, which inspired a fun pop quiz. From Tom Cruise's iconic dance in "Risky Business" to superhero costume trivia, today's broadcast is packed with entertaining tidbits to start your week with a smile.