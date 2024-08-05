Expect Above-Normal Temperatures and Possible Mountain Thunderstorms

Mostly clear skies with a few high clouds are expected today. Temperatures will range from 114°F to 118°F, well above the normal 109°F. A slight chance of isolated mountain thunderstorms is possible due to mid-level moisture, especially in the San Bernardino Mountains. Overnight, lows will remain warm in the upper eighties to low nineties. The excessive heat warning remains in effect until Tuesday night, with a slight drop in temperatures and increased humidity expected by midweek. Winds will be breezy but not problematic.